NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Que Pasa Nashville, host Cristina Oakeley sits down with Angie Adams, President & CEO of PENCIL, and Jose Ferreira, Board Member of PENCIL to discuss their organization and how you can help. Click here to visit their website. For more information about volunteering, click here.
Posted at 7:52 AM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 08:52:21-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.