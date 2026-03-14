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Planning A Financial Future

Johana Rodriguez Lewis, a financial advisor at Northwestern Mutual explains your options to plan for your retirement.
Johana Rodriguez Lewis, Financial Advisor for Northwestern Mutual is our guest.
Que Pasa - 031326 Planning a Financial Future
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF0 — Trusting banking institutions may be a foreign concept to immigrant families trying to save for the future. Johana Rodriguez Lewis a financial advisor at Northwestern Mutual helps clients leverage their money to their financial situation. Using money as a tool, showing how investments and taxes work and how wealth is really built is what she teaches her clients.

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