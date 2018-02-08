Que Pasa Nashville: Ramon Cisneros & Yelina Valeria

10:14 AM, Feb 8, 2018

On today's Que Pasa Nashville, Cristina is joined by long time community leader and advocate, Ramon Cisneros, to talk about the current state of immigrants in Middle Tennessee as well as his career as a publisher and songwriter.  Later in the show, singer, actress and model, Yelina Valeria, joins us to tell us about her experience recording a song written by Cisneros, and what it meant to her to her.  Be sure to watch!

