Tennessee Equality Project - Working for the Equality of LGBTQ people in TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Executive Director of Tennessee Equality Project Chris Sanders explains his organization defends LGBTQ rights in the TN General Assembly as a number of bills affecting the community are proposed every year at the capitol and statewide in local governments.

Topics Sanders and host Cristina Oakeley discuss include legislation that targets LGBTQ students and teachers, healthcare of transgender people, and marriage equality.

Sanders says the rhetoric from organizations like the Heritage Foundations is amping up, trying to dismantle the entire rule that protects the equality of all athletes- females and males in sports- not just transgender individuals in women's sports. '"And what they're afraid of, and they're saying it openly is, it affects women's fertility, it makes women less docile. All of this is happening before the ruling on trans people in sports. Everybody was all about Title IX, Title IX, Title IX. Now there is rhetoric preparing us for the dismantling or chipping away at Title IX... we tell people, look, it doesn't end with attacking trans people. Here's the path it's going, and it sure enough is going that way."

Tennessee Equality Project tnep.org

