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Tennessee Immigrant Refugee and Rights Coalition

Advocating for the immigrant and undocumented community in the state for over 20 years.
Jazmin Ramirez and Miranda Arstikaitis from Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition are our guests.
Que Pasa Nashville - 101026 TIIRC
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition has been helping immigrant and undocumented people for over 20 years with legislative advocacy, community education, leadership development and civic engagement. With over 140 foreign languages spoken in Metro Nashville Public Schools, Nashville has become one of the fastest growing cities for foreign-born workers and international migration. Foreign-born workers make up about 12-13% of Nashville's overall labor force.
For more information:
TIRRC website

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