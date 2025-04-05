Tennessee Justice for Our Neighbors Helps Those from over 28 Countries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Immigrants from over 28 countries are becoming collateral damage after all immigration to the US has been halted. Tessa Lemos Del Pino, executive director of Tennessee Justice for Our Neighbors gives insight to who is in limbo to come to this country, if there is a path to receive citizenship, and issues immigrants face when assimilating into the US culture. Cristina Oakely is the host.

