Tennessee Latin American Chamber of Commerce

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Que Pasa Nashville, host Cristina Oakeley is joined by TN Latin American Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Jessie Garcia Knowles, and the President of the TLACC Board of Directors, Karla Vasquez, to discuss their mission and how they are working to improve the Latino Business Community.
Posted at 7:00 AM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 08:00:41-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.