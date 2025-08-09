The Artistry of Dalia Garcia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — She's a singer, songwriter, performer, pageant winner, and visual artist. Dalia Garcia continues to re-invent herself. She started entering pageants and while in college became Miss South Carolina. Her talent was singing which lead her to meet and eventually go on tour with Julio Iglesias where she sang a duet with him nightly. Her love for writing songs and recording them added up enough for an album. While dabbling in art while on tour, she created the cover of her album "Jimmy's Basement". She told us that she always has music on when she paints and it is like having a musical conversation with the paint. She hears the sound of the brush hitting the canvas along with the music and says it is part of the creation. Link to her website:DaliaGarciaArtist.com