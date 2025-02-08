Watch Now
The C&F Company Bridges Gap in Construction Industry

President of The C&F Company Ruth Cante joins host Cristina Oakeley on Que Pasa.
Ruth Cante, President of The C &amp; F Company joins host Cristina Oakeley on this episode of Que Pasa.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The C&F Company bridges the gap to better worker safety, productivity and employee morale. President Ruth Cante discusses how a minority female business thrives in the male dominated construction field by offering safety training and consulting in English and Spanish.
