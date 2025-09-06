Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Nashville Housing Market

The Greater Nashville Realtors let us know if it is a buyer's market or a seller's market.
Blake Stewart and Eva Angelina Romero from Greater Nashville Realtors are our guest.
Que Pasa - 091325 Greater Nfashville Realors
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The last few years, the housing market in Greater Nashville has been booming. But with the cost of living rising and wages staying the same, has the demand for housing flattened?
Blake Steward and Eva Angelina Romero from Greater Nashville Realtors give statistics about the buying and selling markets plus demographics of buyers.

