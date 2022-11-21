Watch Now
NewsChannel5 +Que Pasa Nashville

Actions

TN Justice for Our Neighbors

Alvaro Manrique Barrenechea
On this episode of Que Pasa Nashville, host Cristina Oakeley is joined by Alvaro Manrique Barrenechea from Tennessee Justice for Our Neighbors.
Posted at 10:49 AM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 11:49:16-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Que Pasa Nashville, host Cristina Oakeley is joined by Alvaro Manrique Barrenechea from Tennessee Justice for Our Neighbors. For more information, visit https://www.tnjfon.org/.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap