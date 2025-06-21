NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the United States all persons are granted certain rights. What are those rights when the person has illegally entered the country? Luis Malta from the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Coalition (TIRRC) is here to clarify US immigration law and answer questions about how his organization is dealing with families and workers who immigrated into the US.
What are Immigrant and Refugee Rights?
Tennessee Immigrant Refugee Rights Coalition Reacts to the ICE Raids in Nashville
