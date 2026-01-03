What is Nashville's General Session Court?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Judge Ana Escobar, Division III General Sessions Court Metro Nashville and Davidson County tells host Cristina Oakley that her experience as both public defender and prosecutor has helped her navigate through tough felony and misdemeanor cases. Her fluency in Spanish has distinguishes her from many colleagues. Escobar has presided over many domestic violence cases and has developed her own program called Athena's Court helping human trafficking survivors with a volunteer initiative that supports substance-use recovery, addresses mental health needs and helps participants transition to independent living.

