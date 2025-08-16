What You Need to Know About Habitat for Humanity and ReStore

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Habitat for Humanity is an international organization that serves housing across the world. In Tennessee, they have built more than 5,000 homes. They have also renovated or repaired over 2,500 home. Permanent housing for families makes a huge impact in the overall success of those selected as new homeowners. Permanent housing affects economic stability, access to quality education, increased civic and social engagement, better health and a reduced environmental footprint. Habitat for Humanity boasts a 97% success rate for those who move into a home that they put "sweat equity" into.

The ReStores are retail outlets that are open to the public and are packed with items from partners, corporations and private donations. ReStore locations locally are in Davidson, Dickson, Rutherford, Wilson and Williamson Counties. Click on Link to Habitat for Humanity: habitattn.org