NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Que Pasa Nashville we highlight 2 women in Music City's music scene.

Rachel Rodriguez is a local performer who combines Mariachi, Rock and Country music creating her own style. While introducing her children to Spanish, Rachel wrote, recorded and released a bilingual children's album called "Songs for My Little Amigos". This led to a collaboration with fellow songwriter Kayley Nell Walker to write a book, "Music City Museums" a book introducing children to the museums in Nashville.

For more information:

RachelRodriguez.com

MusicCityMuseumsBook.com

Our second guest is a TV personality, recording artist, musician from Miami bringing her Cuban heritage into her artistry- Jane Castro. As her stage name J.E.I she had a top dance hit with Intruder "Amame" in 2011. Since moving to Nashville Castro keeps her roots alive through Cuban food in East Nashville. She says Miami will always be alive inside her. She is currently working on new projects.

Follow her on Instagram at: msjane38

or YouTube: @JaneJEI