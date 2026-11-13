Avoiding Common Estate Planning Mistakes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Estate planning can feel overwhelming, but having the right documents in place can help protect your assets and make things easier for your loved ones down the road.

On this episode of Retirement Report, host Hank Parrott is joined by attorney Jack McCann of McCann Hubbard to discuss common estate planning mistakes and how to avoid them. They cover why it’s important to have an estate plan, ways to avoid probate, potential tax considerations, and why your plan should be reviewed and updated as your life changes.

They also discuss the risks of relying on do-it-yourself online estate planning tools and the benefits of working with a local attorney who can help make sure your documents reflect your individual circumstances and wishes.

Watch the full episode for more on the steps you can take now to make sure your estate plan is prepared for the future.

Call 615-376-5325 to receive a free comprehensive financial plan.

For more information, visit hankparrott.com.

This program is paid for by Estate & Financial Strategies, Inc.

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