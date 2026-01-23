Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Benefits of working with a professional when estate planning

What are the benefits of a team approach when it comes to estate planning? What are the pitfalls of doing it yourself? On this episode of Retirement Report, host Hank Parrott is joined by Jack McCann, Attorney from McCann &amp; Hubbard, to discuss estate planning. Call 615-376-5325 for more information or to RSVP to the FREE workshop on February 17th at the Williamson County Public Library, 1314 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN, 37064, from 11am-1pm. This episode is paid for by Estate &amp; Financial Strategies, Inc.
Retirement Report: Benefits of working with a professional when estate planning pt1
Retirement Report: Benefits of working with a professional when estate planning pt2
Retirement Report: Benefits of working with a professional when estate planning pt3
Retirement Report: Benefits of working with a professional when estate planning pt4
Retirement Report: Benefits of working with a professional when estate planning pt5
