Closer to Home Non-Profit

Closer to Home anonymously provides for and enriches the lives of people in Middle Tennessee who fall upon hard times, enabling them to, once again, become productive members of the community. On this episode of Retirement Report, host Hank Parrott welcomes Michele Pillar, Founder of Closer to Home, to talk about their services and how you can help them continue their work. This episode is paid for by Estate and financial Strategies, Inc.
