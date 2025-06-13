NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When you are planning for the future, protecting your major assets in your estate can be tricky. Hank Parrott and Aristotle McDonald from Estate and Financial Strategies, Inc. tells us what is an estate and how to plan for it. They give a high level briefing like a college class. Estate Planning 101 gives the basics and then the two delve into the pitfalls some people who try to "do it yourself" fall into. They also talk about what probate is and ways to avoid it.

This paid program is sponsored by: Estate & Financial Strategies, Inc.