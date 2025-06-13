Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+Retirement Report

Actions

Estate Planning 101

Hank Parrott and Aristotle McDonald from Estate and Financial Strategies, Inc are our guests.
Hank Parrott and Aristotle McDonald talk about the common mistakes people make when estate planning
Retirement Report- 061325 Estate Planning 101 PT1
Retirement Report- 061325 Estate Planning 101 PT2
Retirement Report- 061325 Estate Planning 101 PT3
Retirement Report- 061325 Estate Planning 101 PT5
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When you are planning for the future, protecting your major assets in your estate can be tricky. Hank Parrott and Aristotle McDonald from Estate and Financial Strategies, Inc. tells us what is an estate and how to plan for it. They give a high level briefing like a college class. Estate Planning 101 gives the basics and then the two delve into the pitfalls some people who try to "do it yourself" fall into. They also talk about what probate is and ways to avoid it.

This paid program is sponsored by: Estate & Financial Strategies, Inc.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay informed with the latest weather tracking