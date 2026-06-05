Estate Planning Mistakes to Avoid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How do you ensure what you want to happen with your money, actually happens by who you want to make it happen, at the exact time when you want it to happen?

On this episode of Retirement Report, host Hank Parrott discusses estate planning and the top mistakes to avoid.

Call 615-376-5325 for more information or to RSVP to the FREE workshop on June 9 at the at the Nashville Public Library - Bellevue Branch, 720 Baugh Road Nashville, TN 37221.

This program is paid for by Estate & Financial Strategies, Inc.

