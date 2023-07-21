Watch Now
NewsChannel 5 +Retirement Report

Actions

Estate Planning with Jack McCann

What are the top mistakes people make in estate planning? Today on Retirement Repport, host Hank Parrott is joined by Attorney Jack McCann of McCann &amp; Hubbard to talk about what you need to look out for when you are estate planning. This show is sponsored by Estate and Financial Strategies, Inc.
Posted at 10:04 AM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 11:04:49-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What are the top mistakes people make in estate planning? Today on Retirement Report, host Hank Parrott is joined by Attorney Jack McCann of McCann & Hubbard to explain the different terms used in estate planning so you can make the right decisions for your estate.
This show is sponsored by Estate and Financial Strategies, Inc.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sunshine promo weather traffic

Good morning, sunshine!