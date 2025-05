NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Retirement Report, host Hank Parrott is joined by Financial Advisor, Aristotle McDonald, to discuss taxes.

For more information, call 615-376-5325 or to RSVP to the Free Workshop at the Williamson County Library, 1314 Columbia Ave., Franklin, TN on Tuesday, June 10 from 11am-1pm.

This program is paid for by Estate & Financial Strategies, Inc.