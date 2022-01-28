Watch
How To Invest To Stay Ahead Of Inflation: Retirement Report

Phil Kosmala Joins Hank Parrott
On today's Retirement Report we talk about how to invest to stay ahead of inflation, and why is so important to make a priority when planning for retirement. Hank is joined by Phil Kosmala with Taiber, Kosmala &amp; Associates. Be sure to watch!
Posted at 12:58 PM, Jan 28, 2022
