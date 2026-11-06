How Will Your Retirement Income Be Taxed?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Taxes can have a major impact on your finances in retirement, and knowing what to expect can help you plan ahead. On this episode of Retirement Report, special guest host Dr. Friday discusses some of the tax implications that can come with retirement income, why it’s important to understand how your income may be taxed, and what to consider when making financial decisions. She also talks about tax scams, including warning signs to watch for and ways consumers can help protect themselves and their money.

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This program is paid for by Estate & Financial Strategies, Inc.

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