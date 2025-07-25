Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Impact of OBBB on Your Retirement Income

How does the passing of the One Big Beautiful Bill impact your investments and taxes? On this episode of Retirement Report, host and financial planner Aristotle McDonald points out some of the significant changes that are coming as a result of the OBBB that impact your retirement income. Call 615-376-5325 for more information or to RSVP to the FREE workshop on August 14th at the Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, from 11am-1pm. This paid program is sponsored by: Estate &amp; Financial Strategies, Inc.
Retirement Report: Impact of OBBB on Your Retirement Income pt1
Retirement Report: Impact of OBBB on Your Retirement Income pt2
Retirement Report: Impact of OBBB on Your Retirement Income pt3
Retirement Report: Impact of OBBB on Your Retirement Income pt4
Retirement Report: Impact of OBBB on Your Retirement Income pt5
