NewsChannel5 +Retirement Report

Market Volatility: Retirement Report

How The Ukraine Invasion Affects the Market
On today's Retirement Report, we talk about how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine can affect the markets. Phil Kosmala joins us to talk about the volatility of the market.
Posted at 10:50 AM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 11:50:49-05

