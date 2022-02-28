NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On today's Retirement Report, we talk about how the invasion can affect the market. Phil Kosmala joins us to talk about the volatility of the market.
Market Volatility: Retirement Report
How The Ukraine Invasion Affects the Market
Posted at 10:50 AM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 11:50:49-05
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On today's Retirement Report, we talk about how the invasion can affect the market. Phil Kosmala joins us to talk about the volatility of the market.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.