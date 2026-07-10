Minimizing Taxes in Retirement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How can you potentially eliminate taxes on your retirement income?

On this episode of Retirement Report, host Hank Parrott discusses how planning ahead can minimize taxes in retirement.

Call 615-376-5325 for more information or to RSVP to the FREE workshop on Thursday, July 16th, from 11am-1pm or Tuesday, July 21st, from 5-7pm at the Williamson County Public Library at 1314 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064.

This program is paid for by Estate & Financial Strategies, Inc.