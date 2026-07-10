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Minimizing Taxes in Retirement

On this episode of Retirement Report, host Hank Parrott discusses how planning ahead can minimize taxes in retirement.
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How can you potentially eliminate taxes on your retirement income?

On this episode of Retirement Report, host Hank Parrott discusses how planning ahead can minimize taxes in retirement.

Call 615-376-5325 for more information or to RSVP to the FREE workshop on Thursday, July 16th, from 11am-1pm or Tuesday, July 21st, from 5-7pm at the Williamson County Public Library at 1314 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064.

This program is paid for by Estate & Financial Strategies, Inc.

Here's how to get NewsChannel 5 back on DIRECTV.

Here's how to get NewsChannel 5 back on DIRECTV.