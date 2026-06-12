NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What are the most common estate plans and what are the top four reasons to avoid probate?

On this episode of Retirement Report, host Hank Parrott discusses estate planning and why it's best to have a plan.

Call 615-376-5325 for more information or to RSVP to the FREE workshop on Thursday, July 16th, from 11am-1pm or Tuesday, July 21st, from 5-7pm at the Williamson County Public Library at 1314 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064.

This program is paid for by Estate & Financial Strategies, Inc.