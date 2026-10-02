Planning for the Retirement Years Ahead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Retirement is more than reaching a financial goal. It's about preparing for the lifestyle, purpose, and opportunities that come next. On this episode of Retirement Report, we explore how to make the transition from working life to retirement and why your story may be just beginning.

Call 615-376-5325 to receive a free comprehensive financial plan or to get any of the handouts Hank mentioned on this show.

For more information, visit hankparrott.com.

This program is paid for by Estate & Financial Strategies, Inc.

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