Protect assets. Protect loved ones.

Do you have a plan for your estate upon your death? What is the best way to insure your assets are passed down to the next generation? On this episode of Retirement Report, host Aristole McDonald discusses the markets then dives into the benefits of consulting experts when estate planning. Call 615-376-5325 for more information or to RSVP to the FREE workshop on Thursday, October 2 from 11am-1pm at the Williamson County Public Library, 1314 Columbia Ave., Franklin, TN 37064. This program is paid for by Estate &amp; Financial Strategies, Inc.
Retirement Report: Protect assets. Protect loved ones. pt1
Retirement Report: Protect assets. Protect loved ones. pt2
Retirement Report: Protect assets. Protect loved ones. pt3
Retirement Report: Protect assets. Protect loved ones. pt4
Retirement Report: Protect assets. Protect loved ones. pt5
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Do you have a plan for your estate upon your death? What is the best way to insure your assets are passed down to the next generation?

On this episode of Retirement Report, host Aristotle McDonald discusses the markets then dives into the benefits of consulting experts when estate planning.

Call 615-376-5325 for more information or to RSVP to the FREE workshop on Thursday, October 2 from 11am-1pm at the Williamson County Public Library, 1314 Columbia Ave., Franklin, TN 37064.

This program is paid for by Estate & Financial Strategies, Inc.

