Reducing Health Care Costs

Warren Cranford - Benefits Specialist
On this episode of Retirement Report, Hank Parrott talks with Warren Cranford, a benefits specialist, about reducing health care costs.
Posted at 10:50 AM, Sep 30, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Retirement Report, Hank Parrott talks with Warren Cranford, a benefits specialist, about Medicare open enrollment and reducing health care costs. This episode is sponsored by Estate & Financial Strategies, Inc.

