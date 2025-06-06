Reducing taxes over your lifetime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How can you reduce your taxes to make sure you have enough money for the rest of your life?

On this episode of Retirement Report, host Hank Parrott is joined by Financial Adviser, Aristotle McDonald, to discuss taxes on your retirement income.

For more information, call 615-376-5325 or to RSVP to the Free Workshop at the Williamson County Library, 1314 Columbia Ave., Franklin, TN on Tuesday, June 10 from 11am-1pm.

This program is paid for by Estate & Financial Strategies, Inc.