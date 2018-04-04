Retirement Report: Estate & Financial Planning

Fair
On today's Retirement Report we talk about the importance of estate planning. Hank Parrott is joined by attorney Russ Cook to take your questions.
This week on Inside Politics we focus on the transit referendum set for the May 1st ballot. The major group opposing the proposal is called…
The NY Giants are currently considering trade options for Odell Beckham Jr. Do the TItans want him? Jon Burton breaks it down.
Have you felt the impact of gentrification in Nashville? Ben Hall is joined on OpenLine by TSU Professor Dr. Anthony Campbell, Marie Baugh,…
En este episodio de Panorama hablamos con Charlie Gilbert, del Global Education Center, el cual abrió sus puertas a la comunidad en…
Steve Layman talks about the coaching changes in Middle Tennessee.
Should Tennessee allow for in-state tuition for undocumented immigrants? Senator Todd Gardenhire (R) will join Emily Luxen on OpenLine to…