Risks of Do-It-Yourself Estate Planning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What are the five essential documents of an estate plan? Why is it not recommended that you use documents on the internet to do your estate planning?

On this episode of Retirement Report, host Hank Parrott talks about the importance of having an estate plan.

Want a free copy of Hank's book?

Be one of the first 10 callers to 615-376-5325 to receive a free copy of Hank's book,

7 Steps to Financial Freedom in Retirement.

Call 615-376-5325 to receive a free comprehensive financial plan or to get any of the handouts Hank mentioned on this show.

For more information, visit hankparrott.com.

This program is paid for by Estate & Financial Strategies, Inc.