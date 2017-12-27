Tax Law Changes for 2018

9:58 AM, Dec 27, 2017

With the new tax law we will have many changes to the tax code. Do you know how it will affect you directly? Hank Parrott is joined by tax expert, Dr. Friday to help you understand the tax law and to answer your questions.

With the new tax law we will have many changes to the tax code. Don you know how it will affect you directly? Hank Parrott is joined by tax expert, Dr. Friday to help you understand the tax law and to answer your questions.

With the new tax law we will have many changes to the tax code. Don you know how it will affect you directly? Hank Parrott is joined by tax expert, Dr. Friday to help you understand the tax law and to answer your questions.

With the new tax law we will have many changes to the tax code. Don you know how it will affect you directly? Hank Parrott is joined by tax expert, Dr. Friday to help you understand the tax law and to answer your questions.

With the new tax law we will have many changes to the tax code. Don you know how it will affect you directly? Hank Parrott is joined by tax expert, Dr. Friday to help you understand the tax law and to answer your questions.

With the new tax law we will have many changes to the tax code. Do you know how it will affect you directly? Hank Parrott is joined by tax expert, Dr. Friday, to help you understand the tax law and to answer your questions.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video