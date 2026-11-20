NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Annuities are often part of the conversation when planning for retirement, but they can also be one of the more confusing financial products to understand.

On this week’s Retirement Report, host Hank Parrott of Estate & Financial Strategies, Inc. takes a closer look at the truth about annuities and what retirees and those approaching retirement should understand before deciding whether one belongs in their financial plan.

The discussion breaks down some of the basics behind annuities, including how they work, why they may be considered for retirement income and some of the factors consumers should weigh when evaluating their options.

Call 615-376-5325 to receive a free comprehensive financial plan.

For more information, visit hankparrott.com.

This program is paid for by Estate & Financial Strategies, Inc.

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