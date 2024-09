NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What should you think about when planning for your retirement?

On this episode of Retirement Report, host Hank Parrott discusses the top 10 things to consider when planning for and living in retirement.

Call 615-376-5325 for more information or to register for the free Social Security Seminar on October 3 in Hendersonville.

This episode is paid for by Estate & Financial Strategies, LLC.