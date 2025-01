NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How can trust be utilized in you estate plan? On this episode of Retirement Report, host Hank Parrott is joined by Attorney Russ Cook from Cook Tillman Group to discuss trusts.

Call 615-376-5325 for more information or to RSVP to Hank's FREE seminar on February 13 at the Brentwood Library.

This episode is paid for by Estate & Financial Strategies, LLC.