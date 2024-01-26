Watch Now
NewsChannel 5 +Retirement Report

What is Medicare?

On this episode of Retirement Report, host Hank Parrott is joined by Warren Cranford, a licensed benefits advisor from The Providence Group, to discuss what is Medicare, how do you enroll and what are the options. This program is sponsored by Estate and Financial Strategies, Inc.
Posted at 10:40 AM, Jan 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-26 11:40:28-05

Call 615-376-5325 for more information or to register for Hank's workshop on January 30 at the Brentwood Library.

Contact Warren Cranford
Phone: 615-594-1810 (mobile) or 888-317-0340 (toll-free)
Email: wcranfordinsurance@gmail.com

This program is sponsored by Estate and Financial Strategies, Inc.

