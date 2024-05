NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What is an annuity? What are the different types and how can they provide an income stream for your lifetime?

On this episode of Retirement Report, host Hank Parrott explains the different types of annuities and how to choose which one is right for you.

Call 615-376-5325 to schedule a free comprehensive financial plan or to RSVP to Hank's Social Security Seminar on June 11.

This show is paid for by Estate & Financial Strategies, Inc.