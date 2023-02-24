NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Retirement Report, host Hank Parrott discusses how to be wise in retirement so that you keep more of your hard earned money. Hank is holding free workshops at the Brentwood Library. For more information, call Estate and Financial Strategies, Inc. at 615-376-5325. This show is sponsored by Estate and Financial Strategies, Inc.
Posted at 10:21 AM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 11:21:43-05
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.