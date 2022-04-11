April 2022: The Sami Cone Show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The April 2022 episode of The Sami Cone Show is teaching you about what you can start doing TODAY to improve your sleep habits, along with simple ways and revolutionary products to implement our sleep expert’s advice. Then we get a first-hand look at one of the most unique ways to experience some of the best food and entertainment Music City has to offer, including views you won’t find anywhere else. We also discuss the hottest fashion trends for spring 2022 and a new store opening announcement at Fifth & Broadway.