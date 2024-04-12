NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On the April 2024 episode of The Sami Cone Show, Sami sits down with Mignon Francois, Founder and Director of Joy of “The Cupcake Collection”, who just opened their newest Nashville location. Next, she talks with Helen Smallbone, Mother of the multi-GRAMMY® winning duo “for KING & COUNTRY” about their new biopic, “Unsung Hero”. Then, Sami speaks with Koala Insultation owner about how to protect our homes from extreme heat and save on next year’s taxes. Finally, she interviews Plumb about her newly re-imagined album, candycoatedwaterdrops.

Want more? Click here to visit SamiCone.com