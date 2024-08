NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF — On the August 2024 episode of The Sami Cone Show, Sami sits down with Rachel Marie Martin to discuss her new book, Get Your Spark Back.

Next, she interviewed sisters and Olympic swimmers Alex Walsh & Gretchen Walsh before they headed off to compete in Paris.

Then, Sami traveled to Paris with her two kids for the Olympics and gives us the highlights of the competition and the city's beauty.

Finally, she shares how to save big on back-to-school deals for K-12 and college.