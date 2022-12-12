NASHVILLE, Tenn — In the December 2022 episode of The Sami Cone Show, Sami Cone takes viewers to A Christmas Celebration on Ice at Gaylord Opryland Resort. Then we learn how to make simple yet beautiful charcuterie boards with Rose and Plum Living. Next, we help parents (& kids!) navigate the transitions of roles through childhood and young adulthood. Find the FREE eBook here. Finally, Sami interviews singer, songwriter, and producer, Blessing Offor.

