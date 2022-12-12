NASHVILLE, Tenn — In the December 2022 episode of The Sami Cone Show, Sami Cone takes viewers to A Christmas Celebration on Ice at Gaylord Opryland Resort. Then we learn how to make simple yet beautiful charcuterie boards with Rose and Plum Living. Next, we help parents (& kids!) navigate the transitions of roles through childhood and young adulthood. Find the FREE eBook here. Finally, Sami interviews singer, songwriter, and producer, Blessing Offor.
Posted at 10:56 AM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 11:56:52-05
NASHVILLE, Tenn — In the December 2022 episode of The Sami Cone Show, Sami Cone takes viewers to A Christmas Celebration on Ice at Gaylord Opryland Resort. Then we learn how to make simple yet beautiful charcuterie boards with Rose and Plum Living. Next, we help parents (& kids!) navigate the transitions of roles through childhood and young adulthood. Find the FREE eBook here. Finally, Sami interviews singer, songwriter, and producer, Blessing Offor.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.