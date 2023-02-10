Watch Now
February 2023

Valentine's is upon us! Take a look at cookie decorations, a Christian filmmaker's journey to the director's chair, and how your enneagram can improve your relationships.
Posted at 1:42 PM, Feb 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-10 14:42:21-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the February 2023 episode of The Sami Cone Show, Sami connects with some incredible creatives, including a director, baker, author, and musician. She starts the show with Isaiah Templeton of Elevation Worship. We then learn how to decorate Valentine's Day cookies with Brooke O'Dell from Sugar Drop. Next, she hears from Jackie Brewster about her new book on the enneagram and marriage. Finally, she connects with Brent McCorkle, who co-directed the new movie Jesus Revolution.

