NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the February 2023 episode of The Sami Cone Show, Sami connects with some incredible creatives, including a director, baker, author, and musician. She starts the show with Isaiah Templeton of Elevation Worship. We then learn how to decorate Valentine's Day cookies with Brooke O'Dell from Sugar Drop. Next, she hears from Jackie Brewster about her new book on the enneagram and marriage. Finally, she connects with Brent McCorkle, who co-directed the new movie Jesus Revolution.
February 2023
