February 2024

In the February 2024 episode of The Sami Cone Show, sits down in studio with the producers of “The Chosen”. Next, she previews the upcoming Super Bowl with a former NFL coach. Then, she takes you to the Nashville premiere of “Ordinary Angels” and talks to director and producer, Jon Gunn &amp; Andy Erwin.. Finally, Sami shares how to treat yourself this Valentine’s Day if you find yourself alone &amp; "Unfold Love" with Groupon.
Posted at 12:30 PM, Feb 09, 2024
Portions of this program are paid for by Groupon.

For more, visit SamiCone.com.

