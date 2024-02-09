NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the February 2024 episode of The Sami Cone Show, Sami sits down in studio with the producers of “The Chosen”. Next, she previews the upcoming Super Bowl with a former NFL coach. Then, she takes you to the Nashville premiere of “Ordinary Angels” and talks to director and producer, Jon Gunn & Andy Erwin.. Finally, Sami shares how to treat yourself this Valentine’s Day if you find yourself alone & "Unfold Love" with Groupon.

Portions of this program are paid for by Groupon.

