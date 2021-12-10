NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The December 2021 episode of The Sami Cone Show is getting you ready for your best holiday season ever! I interview former Tenth Avenue North frontman and now solo artist, Mike Donehey. Then we explore 5 ways to dress for the holidays, from PJ's to party dresses. Next, I'll take you to see Gaylord's Elf & Parade of Trees. Finally, I'm helping you save money this month without compromising your celebration.
Getting You Ready For The Holidays-The Sami Cone Show
With Mike Donehey, Lily Pulitzer, Gaylord Opryland & Saving Tips
Posted at 2:06 PM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 15:06:01-05
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.