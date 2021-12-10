Watch
NewsChannel5 +Sami Cone Show

Actions

Getting You Ready For The Holidays-The Sami Cone Show

With Mike Donehey, Lily Pulitzer, Gaylord Opryland & Saving Tips
items.[0].videoTitle
The December 2021 episode of The Sami Cone Show is getting you ready for your best holiday season ever! On this segment, I interview former Tenth Avenue North frontman and now solo artist, Mike Donehey.
Posted at 2:06 PM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 15:06:01-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The December 2021 episode of The Sami Cone Show is getting you ready for your best holiday season ever! I interview former Tenth Avenue North frontman and now solo artist, Mike Donehey. Then we explore 5 ways to dress for the holidays, from PJ's to party dresses. Next, I'll take you to see Gaylord's Elf & Parade of Trees. Finally, I'm helping you save money this month without compromising your celebration.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Weather

Storm 5 Alert Tonight