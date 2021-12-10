Getting You Ready For The Holidays-The Sami Cone Show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The December 2021 episode of The Sami Cone Show is getting you ready for your best holiday season ever! I interview former Tenth Avenue North frontman and now solo artist, Mike Donehey. Then we explore 5 ways to dress for the holidays, from PJ's to party dresses. Next, I'll take you to see Gaylord's Elf & Parade of Trees. Finally, I'm helping you save money this month without compromising your celebration.