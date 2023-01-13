NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the January 2023 episode of The Sami Cone Show, Sami helps viewers set budget priorities and analyze the current mortgage market. Sami also explores new ways to move and get healthy (physically and emotionally) with the Nashville Ballet Community Adult Classes. Next, she consults with an Esthetician & Nutritional Skin Expert for her four daily rituals for achieving glowing skin from the inside out. Finally, Sami sits down with someone who is bridging the gap between pastor, counselor and manager for some of Nashville’s top artists.