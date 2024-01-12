NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the January 2024 episode of The Sami Cone Show, Sami learns more about one of TIME’s Top 200 Best Inventions of the year, the Bark Phone, and how it’s keeping kids safer online. Next, she interviews hit songwriter Desmond Child about his new memoir, “Livin’ On a Prayer”. Then she helps you head into the New Year with a healthy mindset with help from Carlos Martinez, Lead Clinician of Onsite Workshops. Finally, Sami Cone shares her 5 best healthy money habits for the New Year.

Click here to visit SamiCone.com

